The lasting impact of immediate support: mutual aid's mark after Helene and Chantal. Plus, a history of mutual aid among Black Southerners.

“Mutual aid” is a phrase that received renewed attention during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the United States has a long history of mutual aid. Leoneda Inge talks with two scholars about that history, and explores how mutual aid has been deeply intertwined with the social, political and economic lives of Black Southerners.

Then, Jeff Tiberii talks with two helpers with Triangle Mutual Aid about their responses to recent disasters like Chantal and Helene, and how those efforts go beyond traditional volunteering.

Guests

Blair LM Kelley, President and Director, National Humanities Center; author of Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class

Tyesha Maddox, Associate Professor, Department of African and African American Studies, Fordham University

Virgo, co-founder and helper, Triangle Mutual Aid

Heather Hall, helper, Triangle Mutual Aid

