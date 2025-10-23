NC food banks strained amid shutdown. Some NC counties still waiting for Helene reimbursement. Plus, DIY Halloween costumes.

0:01:00

Amid government shutdown and growing need, food banks are under strain

As food insecurity increases across the 34 counties that the Central and Eastern North Carolina Food Bank serves, funding is decreasing and federal food insecurity tracking has also ended at the USDA. Jason Kanawati Stephany joins us to discuss the long-term impact of these strains on food bank resources.

Jason Kanawati Stephany, Vice President of Communications & Public Policy of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

0:13:00

Western North Carolina counties are exhausting their annual budgets, awaiting promised federal funds

The federal government has barely covered 10 percent of Helene damage in North Carolina, according to Gov. Josh Stein’s Hurricane Helene Relief Federal Funding Request. County and state governments have maxed out their contributions to relief and repair, awaiting reimbursements from FEMA. Those reimbursements are currently delayed, in part due to bureaucratic red tape.

Brady Dennis, national environmental reporter, The Washington Post

0:33:00

Creative costumes aren’t just for crafters

Leoneda Inge talks with two sustainability advocates about leaning into your creative Halloween spirit to make your own Halloween costume this year.

Evie Dallmann, student and “Sustainability Steward,” North Carolina State University

Heather Anne, Interim Executive Director, The Scrap Exchange

