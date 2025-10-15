Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Walltown Children’s Theatre turns 25. NC Opera's 'Cinderella.' Plus, a check-in on Duke Basketball and Team USA.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeRachel McCarthyStacia Brown
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Walltown Children’s Theatre 

0:01:00

Duke Basketball’s Kara Lawson tapped to coach Team USA

The Duke Basketball program has long been associated with Olympic success. Coach K oversaw three American teams that finished atop the podium. Now, a different Blue Devil leader is readying for international play. Friend of the program Mitch Northam provides all the important details.

Mitchell Northam, senior writer at SB Nation

0:08:23

A generation of performers returns to Durham to celebrate 25th anniversary of arts nonprofit

This weekend, a local institution celebrates 25 years of dance, drama and music. Walltown Children’s Theatre, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and inspiring children from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds to explore the performing arts, plans a full weekend of activities honoring the quarter century anniversary, including a showcase at the Carolina Theatre on Saturday night.

Due South’s Leoneda Inge will be at the showcase event, featuring country music star Rissi Palmer. Today, Leoneda talks to the executive director of Walltown Children’s Theatre about the organization’s enduring impact on the Durham arts scene.

Cara Williams, Executive Director, Walltown Children’s Theatre

0:23:38

Previewing 'Cinderella' at the North Carolina Opera 

Jules Massenet’s opera, Cinderella, makes its company debut at NC Opera on October 17. Leoneda Inge talks to two principal performers in the show about differences between how Cinderella is presented in Massenet’s production and how audiences more commonly recognize the fairy tale.

Nicole Cabell, soprano and star; and Lucia Bradford, mezzo soprano and principal performer, NC Opera’s Cinderella

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
