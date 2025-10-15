Walltown Children’s Theatre turns 25. NC Opera's 'Cinderella.' Plus, a check-in on Duke Basketball and Team USA.

0:01:00

Duke Basketball’s Kara Lawson tapped to coach Team USA

The Duke Basketball program has long been associated with Olympic success. Coach K oversaw three American teams that finished atop the podium. Now, a different Blue Devil leader is readying for international play. Friend of the program Mitch Northam provides all the important details.

Mitchell Northam, senior writer at SB Nation

0:08:23

A generation of performers returns to Durham to celebrate 25th anniversary of arts nonprofit

This weekend, a local institution celebrates 25 years of dance, drama and music. Walltown Children’s Theatre, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and inspiring children from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds to explore the performing arts, plans a full weekend of activities honoring the quarter century anniversary, including a showcase at the Carolina Theatre on Saturday night.

Due South’s Leoneda Inge will be at the showcase event, featuring country music star Rissi Palmer. Today, Leoneda talks to the executive director of Walltown Children’s Theatre about the organization’s enduring impact on the Durham arts scene.

Cara Williams, Executive Director, Walltown Children’s Theatre

0:23:38

Previewing 'Cinderella' at the North Carolina Opera

Jules Massenet’s opera, Cinderella, makes its company debut at NC Opera on October 17. Leoneda Inge talks to two principal performers in the show about differences between how Cinderella is presented in Massenet’s production and how audiences more commonly recognize the fairy tale.

Nicole Cabell, soprano and star; and Lucia Bradford, mezzo soprano and principal performer, NC Opera’s Cinderella