Due South

Chef Vivian Howard on her new show ‘Kitchen Curious' and NC roots. Plus, a Duke professor remembers Jane Goodall

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
Chef Vivian Howard visits WUNC's studios in October 2025.

0:01:00

After her passing, Jane Goodall’s connection to Duke University lives on

Jane Goodall’s passing earlier this month prompted tributes from all over the world honoring her work as a primatologist, anthropologist and conversationalist. The impact has been felt here in the Triangle as well.

Duke University housed Goodall’s extensive archives, including observations and complete life histories of the more than 200 chimpanzees she dedicated her career to studying.

Professor Anne Pusey, right, with anthropologist Jane Goodall

Anne Pusey, James B. Duke Professor Emerita of Evolutionary Anthropology, studied under Goodall and managed the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center when it was at Duke. She talks to Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about what she learned from Goodall and about the special link Goodall had to our region.

Anne Pusey, James B. Duke Professor Emerita of Evolutionary Anthropology, Duke University

0:08:00

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge and chef Vivian Howard in WUNC's studios, October 2025.

Chef Vivian Howard explores everyday cooking questions in ‘Kitchen Curious’

Chef Vivian Howard returns to television in a new food variety show on PBS. “Kitchen Curious” tackles the everyday questions both novices and seasoned cooks face in the kitchen. Leoneda Inge talks to Howard about returning to television after years away, reimagining her work as a restaurateur and what to expect from the first season of her new show.

Vivian Howard, award-winning cookbook author, TV personality, chef and restaurateur

