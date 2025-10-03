Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Latest on Southport shooting and alleged gunman; government shutdown; crime bill

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT
Gov. Josh Stein speaking in a news conference about a shooting in Southport, N.C. on Sep. 29.
Office of the Governor
/
State of North Carolina
Gov. Josh Stein speaking in a news conference about a shooting in Southport, N.C. on Sep. 29.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

A mass shooting in the idyllic coastal town of Southport. We learn more about the victims, and the alleged gunman.

A federal government shutdown could carry on for weeks - how will NC be impacted?

And a standoff over Medicaid funding continues between the governor and state legislature.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Guests

Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC

Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Michael Hewlett, staff writer for The Assembly who concentrates on criminal justice

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
