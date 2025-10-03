NC News Roundup: Latest on Southport shooting and alleged gunman; government shutdown; crime bill
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
A mass shooting in the idyllic coastal town of Southport. We learn more about the victims, and the alleged gunman.
A federal government shutdown could carry on for weeks - how will NC be impacted?
And a standoff over Medicaid funding continues between the governor and state legislature.
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.
Guests
Jay Price, Military Reporter, WUNC
Benjamin Schachtman, news director, WHQR Wilmington
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter
Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC
Michael Hewlett, staff writer for The Assembly who concentrates on criminal justice
Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News