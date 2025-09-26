Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Western North Carolina, one year later; Helene recovery funds update; crime bill goes to Gov. Stein's desk

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthyErin Keever
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:42 PM EDT
A passerby checks the water depth of a flooded road, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene left many area streets flooded. In addition, traffic lights are inoperable due to no power, with downed power lines and trees.
Kathy Kmonicek
/
AP
A passerby checks the water depth of a flooded road, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene left many area streets flooded. In addition, traffic lights are inoperable due to no power, with downed power lines and trees.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Today, Due South broadcasts from Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville.

Erin Keever / WUNC
Left to right: Jeff Tiberii, Laura Hackett, Lilly Knoepp, and Helen Chickering in Blue Ridge Public Radio's studios.

It has been one year since Helene caused widespread destruction in Western North Carolina. One hundred and eight people died in what was the deadliest modern storm in state history, and the total damage in the region exceeded $60 billion.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with reporters from BPR about what happened a year ago in Western NC, and what has happened since.

Also, political updates, including the crime bill sent to Governor Josh Stein's desk.

Laura Hackett, Helene Recovery Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Helen Chickering, Morning Edition Host and Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Mary Helen Moore, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever