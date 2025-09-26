NC News Roundup: Western North Carolina, one year later; Helene recovery funds update; crime bill goes to Gov. Stein's desk

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Today, Due South broadcasts from Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville.

Erin Keever / WUNC Left to right: Jeff Tiberii, Laura Hackett, Lilly Knoepp, and Helen Chickering in Blue Ridge Public Radio's studios.

It has been one year since Helene caused widespread destruction in Western North Carolina. One hundred and eight people died in what was the deadliest modern storm in state history, and the total damage in the region exceeded $60 billion.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with reporters from BPR about what happened a year ago in Western NC, and what has happened since.

Also, political updates, including the crime bill sent to Governor Josh Stein's desk.

Laura Hackett, Helene Recovery Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Helen Chickering, Morning Edition Host and Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Mary Helen Moore, reporter, Axios Raleigh