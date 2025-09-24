Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Local impacts of the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle DEI, from NC universities to national parks

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Cataloochee Creek
National Park Service
Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Cataloochee Creek
0:01:00

NC’s future scientists may choose new paths after NIH cuts

The effort to end DEI programs across the federal government is having a range of impacts, including the future of science. Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with Lynn Bonner and Brandon Kingdollar of NC Newsline about their recent article titled “NC’s next generation of scientists fear careers are going ‘up in smoke’ as NIH grants end.”

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter,  NC Newsline
Brandon Kingdollar, Reporter, NC Newsline

0:13:00

A Chronicle reporter investigates closure of Duke graduate student support program

A program supporting graduate students at Duke University was recently shut down. The Chronicle’s Dylan Halper asked why. Dylan talks with Leoneda Inge about reporting the story titled “School of Medicine abruptly shutters grad support program, ‘DEI’ office without warning students or faculty”. Two people directly impacted by the closure also join the conversation.

Dylan Halper, University News Editor, The Chronicle
Jennifer Ocasio, PhD, former director of BioCoRE (Biosciences Collaborative for Research Engagement)
Kavya Raghunathan, PhD candidate in cell biology, Duke University

0:33:00

A NC perspective on funding cuts and changing narratives at national parks

Today, as we explore the local impact of the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle DEI, we turn to our national parks. The National Park Service faces funding cuts while also grappling with the White House’s directive to move away from what it calls “divisive” ideology in telling the history of our country. Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks about national and regional impacts with Jeff Hunter of the National Parks Conservation Association.

Jeff Hunter, Southern Appalachian Director, National Parks Conservation Association

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
