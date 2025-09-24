Local impacts of the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle DEI, from NC universities to national parks

0:01:00

NC’s future scientists may choose new paths after NIH cuts

The effort to end DEI programs across the federal government is having a range of impacts, including the future of science. Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with Lynn Bonner and Brandon Kingdollar of NC Newsline about their recent article titled “NC’s next generation of scientists fear careers are going ‘up in smoke’ as NIH grants end.”

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Brandon Kingdollar, Reporter, NC Newsline

0:13:00

A Chronicle reporter investigates closure of Duke graduate student support program

A program supporting graduate students at Duke University was recently shut down. The Chronicle’s Dylan Halper asked why. Dylan talks with Leoneda Inge about reporting the story titled “School of Medicine abruptly shutters grad support program, ‘DEI’ office without warning students or faculty”. Two people directly impacted by the closure also join the conversation.

Dylan Halper, University News Editor, The Chronicle

Jennifer Ocasio, PhD, former director of BioCoRE (Biosciences Collaborative for Research Engagement)

Kavya Raghunathan, PhD candidate in cell biology, Duke University

0:33:00

A NC perspective on funding cuts and changing narratives at national parks

Today, as we explore the local impact of the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle DEI, we turn to our national parks. The National Park Service faces funding cuts while also grappling with the White House’s directive to move away from what it calls “divisive” ideology in telling the history of our country. Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks about national and regional impacts with Jeff Hunter of the National Parks Conservation Association.

Jeff Hunter, Southern Appalachian Director, National Parks Conservation Association

