The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Dr. Mandy Cohen discusses changes at the CDC. Plus, Floyd McKissick Jr. on the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Mandy Cohen in WUNC's studios in March 2025.
File photo. CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen.

0:01:00

Dr. Mandy Cohen on CDC layoffs and vaccine rollbacks

In a recent New York Times op-ed, former CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen joined several other former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaders to decry Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mass layoffs, halting of research projects and changes to vaccine and immunization guidance. She joins Jeff Tiberii to discuss the present and potential of the CDC, under the Trump administration.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, internal medicine physician, public health expert and former director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Floyd McKissick Jr. at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People 90th Founders Day Banquet, August 16, 2025
Floyd McKissick Jr. at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People 90th Founders Day Banquet, August 16, 2025

0:33:00

Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People celebrates its 90th anniversary

An influential group of Black leaders known as the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. Current committee chair Floyd McKissick Jr. Joins Due South to discuss the history of the organization, its mission and its future.

Floyd McKissick Jr., former State Senator, chair of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
