Dr. Mandy Cohen discusses changes at the CDC. Plus, Floyd McKissick Jr. on the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People

0:01:00

Dr. Mandy Cohen on CDC layoffs and vaccine rollbacks

In a recent New York Times op-ed, former CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen joined several other former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaders to decry Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mass layoffs, halting of research projects and changes to vaccine and immunization guidance. She joins Jeff Tiberii to discuss the present and potential of the CDC, under the Trump administration.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, internal medicine physician, public health expert and former director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

dcabp.org Floyd McKissick Jr. at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People 90th Founders Day Banquet, August 16, 2025

0:33:00

Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People celebrates its 90th anniversary

An influential group of Black leaders known as the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. Current committee chair Floyd McKissick Jr. Joins Due South to discuss the history of the organization, its mission and its future.

Floyd McKissick Jr., former State Senator, chair of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People