Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Data centers in NC spur rising costs. Plus, a new project tracks plastic litter in NC's urban waterways

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthyAnisa Khalifa
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:33 PM EDT
Tierpoint.com

00:01

Data centers are in the news plenty these days. The massive homes for computer servers, cloud storage and Artificial Intelligence are in high demand. A recent analysis from NC State University and Carnegie Mellon University projects the rising number of data centers is likely to increase electric bills by an average of 8% nationally by the end of the decade. Zachery Eanes of Axios Raleigh joins Jeff Tiberii to share his reporting on data centers and rising costs, as well as the environmental and community impacts, in North Carolina.

Guest

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

13:00

Enticed by cheap energy and friendly zoning laws, crypto mining operations poured into Appalachia in recent years. But in many places, like Murphy, North Carolina, these incredibly invasive facilities quickly wore out their welcome. Now, communities across the region are trying to pull the plug on crypto, while grappling with a new challenge that presents many of the same problems: AI data centers. WUNC’s podcast The Broadside and host Anisa Khalifa take a closer look.

32:00

Scientists estimate between 1.15 million and 2.41 million tons of plastic enter the world’s oceans every year, much of it carried by rivers. NC State University professor Barbara Doll joins Due South to discuss a project that tracks the travel of plastic bottles from Marsh Creek into the state’s river basins and, ultimately, into the Albemarle‑Pamlico Estuary.

Guest

Barbara Doll, engineer, associate extension professor of biological and agricultural engineering at North Carolina State University, water protection and restoration specialist with the North Carolina Sea Grant

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa