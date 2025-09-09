UNC civil rights law luminary Ted Shaw on the legacy of Thurgood Marshall. Plus, new documentary 'Becoming Thurgood.'

Today on Due South, a conversation with Ted Shaw, a law professor and director of the UNC Center for Civil Rights who once led the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and argued cases in front of the Supreme Court. Shaw talks with Leoneda Inge about the battles he fought then and the resonance they have now, and about his deep connection to civil rights legal legend Thurgood Marshall.

Then, Leoneda talks with the director and an executive producer of the new PBS documentary “Becoming Thurgood” – about the life and immense impact of the civil rights attorney turned U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Theodore “Ted” M. Shaw, the Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of Law, and Director of the UNC Center for Civil Rights, at the UNC School of Law

Alexis Aggrey, Director and Producer, “Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect”

Travis Mitchell, Executive Producer, “Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect”