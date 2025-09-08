Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Chapel Hill’s Mediterranean Deli stages a comeback, two years after fire. Plus, the politics around raising the US birth rate.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published September 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
File photo. https://mediterraneandeli.com/

0:01:00

Chapel Hill’s Mediterranean Deli stages a comeback, two years after fire

Mediterranean Deli plans a reopening – more than two years after a fire burned one of the area’s most well-known and loved restaurants. Leoneda Inge talks with the owner about the community’s support. This conversation originally aired February 26, 2025.

Jamil Kadoura, owner of Mediterranean Deli in Chapel Hill

0:13:00

UNC professor on the birth, growth and complications of the “pronatalism” movement

“Pronatalism” has been in the news lately, in part due to high profile leaders embracing the idea. UNC sociologist Karen Guzzo talks about a movement gaining momentum that could have an impact on federal policy impacting women and families. This conversation originally aired June 16, 2025.

Karen Guzzo, Professor in the Department of Sociology and Director of the Carolina Population Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy