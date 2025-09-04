Beverly Daniel Tatum on challenges facing college leaders on 'HBCU 101.' Plus, enrollment for trade professions is rising.

0:01:00

In Raleigh, Miller Motte College trade program enrollment soars

Miller Motte College in Raleigh has been rebounding quickly since the pandemic. Enrollment for trade professions is rising, particularly in fields like HVAC, welding, dental hygienics, plumbing and CDL.

Molly Carney, President at Miller-Motte College - Raleigh

0:13:00

HBCU 101: Leadership Edition

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum joins Due South to discuss the challenges facing college leaders as financial constraints and diversity restrictions impact college campuses. Dr. Tatum also discusses her new book, "Peril and Promise: College Leadership in Perilous Times."

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, president emerita, Spelman College and author of “Peril and Promise: College Leadership in Perilous Times”