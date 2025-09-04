Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Beverly Daniel Tatum on challenges facing college leaders on 'HBCU 101.' Plus, enrollment for trade professions is rising.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published September 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
David Tatum/

0:01:00

In Raleigh, Miller Motte College trade program enrollment soars

Miller Motte College in Raleigh has been rebounding quickly since the pandemic. Enrollment for trade professions is rising, particularly in fields like HVAC, welding, dental hygienics, plumbing and CDL.

Molly Carney, President at Miller-Motte College - Raleigh

0:13:00

HBCU 101: Leadership Edition

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum joins Due South to discuss the challenges facing college leaders as financial constraints and diversity restrictions impact college campuses. Dr. Tatum also discusses her new book, "Peril and Promise: College Leadership in Perilous Times."

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, president emerita, Spelman College and author of “Peril and Promise: College Leadership in Perilous Times”

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
