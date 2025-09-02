A deep dive into Project 2025 with NC author and The Atlantic writer David Graham

It's been more than seven months since President Trump was sworn into office for his second term, but efforts to deconstruct the administrative state were in motion long before his January inauguration. There is a framework by which the President, his advisers, and other conservatives have pursued this remaking of many government norms.

Durham-based writer David A. Graham is author of the book The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America. Today, an encore edition of Graham’s April conversation with Due South's Jeff Tiberii about Project 2025, plus an update with Graham on how the blueprint has continued to make change across the country this summer. Parts of this interview originally aired April 29, 2025.

David Graham, staff writer for The Atlantic; author of The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America