The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Hurricane Season, Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning and J. Harrison Ghee

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT

As hurricane season begins in North Carolina, Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks to WCNC chief meteorologist Brad Panovich about what may be on the horizon regarding storms this summer.

Brad Panovich, WCNC chief meteorologist

NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan shares her reporting the new PBS documentary, Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning, and what the fateful storm revealed about America’s lack of preparedness for future natural disasters.

Laura Sullivan, NPR investigative correspondent

Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee on their Fayetteville roots and making Tony history

J. Harrison Ghee is a 2023 Tony Award and 2024 Grammy Award winner for their work in the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. But they got their start on much humbler, local stages in Fayetteville, NC, where they began their career in musical theater as a student at E.E. Smith High School. They return to NC for this year’s 2025 DPAC Rising Star Awards, honoring the state’s top high school theater performers.

J. Harrison Ghee, Tony and Grammy Award winner performer and musician, special guest at the 2025 DPAC Rising Star Awards

This hour of Due South originally aired on June 4, 2024

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
