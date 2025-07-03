Hurricane Season, Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning and J. Harrison Ghee

As hurricane season begins in North Carolina, Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks to WCNC chief meteorologist Brad Panovich about what may be on the horizon regarding storms this summer.

Brad Panovich, WCNC chief meteorologist

NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan shares her reporting the new PBS documentary, Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning, and what the fateful storm revealed about America’s lack of preparedness for future natural disasters.

Laura Sullivan, NPR investigative correspondent

Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee on their Fayetteville roots and making Tony history

J. Harrison Ghee is a 2023 Tony Award and 2024 Grammy Award winner for their work in the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. But they got their start on much humbler, local stages in Fayetteville, NC, where they began their career in musical theater as a student at E.E. Smith High School. They return to NC for this year’s 2025 DPAC Rising Star Awards, honoring the state’s top high school theater performers.

J. Harrison Ghee, Tony and Grammy Award winner performer and musician, special guest at the 2025 DPAC Rising Star Awards

This hour of Due South originally aired on June 4, 2024