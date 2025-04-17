How womanist bioethics can improve maternal health outcomes
Across almost every health indicator, Black women fare worse than women in other racial and ethnic groups. This is particularly true for expectant mothers. One proposed approach to closing those gaps is for medical professionals to change how they assess patients.
Guest
Wylin D Wilson, Assistant Professor of Theological Ethics at Duke Divinity School. Her latest book is Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality and Black Women’s Health