North Carolina A&T professor’s TikTok unintentionally launched ‘HillmanTok’

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University professor Leah Barlow didn’t set out to inspire a free, online set of lectures and lessons called “HillmanTok,” after the fictional HBCU in the 1980s TV show “A Different World.”

But the TikTok video she posted on January 20, 2025 for the 35 students in her Intro to African American Studies class ended up reaching millions and sparked the community effort.

Barlow talks with Due South's Leoneda Inge about why HillmanTok has resonated for so many in this moment.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in March 2025.

Guest

Leah Barlow, liberal studies professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University