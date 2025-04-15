Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

North Carolina A&T professor’s TikTok unintentionally launched ‘HillmanTok’

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
tiktok.com/@afamstudies

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University professor Leah Barlow didn’t set out to inspire a free, online set of lectures and lessons called “HillmanTok,” after the fictional HBCU in the 1980s TV show “A Different World.”

But the TikTok video she posted on January 20, 2025 for the 35 students in her Intro to African American Studies class ended up reaching millions and sparked the community effort.

Barlow talks with Due South's Leoneda Inge about why HillmanTok has resonated for so many in this moment.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in March 2025.

Guest

Leah Barlow, liberal studies professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy