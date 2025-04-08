Bringing The World Home To You

Environment
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are making their way back to NC. Here's how to spot and attract them.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published April 8, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT
Cape Fear Bird Observatory

Are hummingbirds pigment-colored or iridescent? Do they subsist primarily on nectar or insects? How long can we expect to spot them in North Carolina this year? What is the best feeder to use in your yard if you want to attract these fast-fluttering wonders? And what blooms should you plant if you're hoping to invite hummingbirds to your home for many years to come?

Co-host Leoneda Inge recently sat down with Susan Campbell, longtime hummingbird researcher and bander, to answer these questions and many more.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in April 2024.

Guest

Susan Campbell, co-founder of Cape Fear Bird Observatory and research affiliate with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
