Carolina Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind'Amour on hockey’s growing fan base in NC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published April 7, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT
Rod Brind’Amour led the Carolina Hurricanes to their first, and only NHL championship – the Stanley Cup – as a player in the 2005-06 season.

Brind’Amour became the Canes head coach in 2018, and has worked with the organization since 2010. He moved from Canada, to major hockey metros during his career, before moving to North Carolina, where he’s seen the sport catch on.

He speaks with Due South's Jeff Tiberii about his successes and the expansion of the sport in the southeast.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in November 2023.

Guest 

Rod Brind’Amour, head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
