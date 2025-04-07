Carolina Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind'Amour on hockey’s growing fan base in NC

Rod Brind’Amour led the Carolina Hurricanes to their first, and only NHL championship – the Stanley Cup – as a player in the 2005-06 season.

Brind’Amour became the Canes head coach in 2018, and has worked with the organization since 2010. He moved from Canada, to major hockey metros during his career, before moving to North Carolina, where he’s seen the sport catch on.

He speaks with Due South's Jeff Tiberii about his successes and the expansion of the sport in the southeast.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in November 2023.

Guest

Rod Brind’Amour, head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes