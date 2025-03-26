How authentic are the Southern accents on 'The White Lotus?'
Max’s hit murder mystery series, The White Lotus, has returned for a third season – and North Carolinians have found their Southern drawls prominently featured – but how authentic are the actors’ portrayals of Chapel Hill and Durham accents? We consult a local sociolinguist for answers.
Guest:
Walt Wolfram, William C. Friday Distinguished University Professor of English at North Carolina State University and the director of the North Carolina Language and Life Project