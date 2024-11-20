Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

How Asheville coped for almost two months without drinkable tap water

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Workers hand out fresh water at a distribution site in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
Workers hand out fresh water at a distribution site in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.

Asheville residents can turn on their faucets and get something they haven’t had for almost two months - drinkable water.

Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Laura Lee tells Jeff Tiberii about the damage to Asheville’s water system caused by Helene, why the water was recently determined to be safe enough to drink, and how Asheville residents have been coping without clean water access for the past seven weeks.

Guest

Laura Lee, News Director, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Due South Helene
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
