How Asheville coped for almost two months without drinkable tap water

Asheville residents can turn on their faucets and get something they haven’t had for almost two months - drinkable water.

Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Laura Lee tells Jeff Tiberii about the damage to Asheville’s water system caused by Helene, why the water was recently determined to be safe enough to drink, and how Asheville residents have been coping without clean water access for the past seven weeks.

Guest

Laura Lee, News Director, Blue Ridge Public Radio