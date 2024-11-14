Paula Poundstone brings the funny to Due South

Paula Poundstone is known in public radio circles for her appearances on NPR's comedy news quiz, Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me!, but she's also an author and the host of the podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

Due South co-hosts Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge laugh their way through an interview with the comedian about parenting, her family’s Southern roots and what it's like to perform now after several decades on stage.

This conversation originally aired in November 2023.

Guest

Paula Poundstone, comedian, author, and host of the podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

