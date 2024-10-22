Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Young voters, according to the leader of the Meredith Poll

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Meredith College poll lab
Meredith College
Meredith College poll lab

Editor's note: A version of this segment aired previously on Aug. 27, 2024.

Studies show that youth voters have been less likely to cast ballots in recent elections than their older counterparts. This trend was expected to continue, had President Biden continued his 2024 re-election bid.

Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic Party nominee for president, interest among some young voters has spiked.

Leoneda Inge chats with David McLennan, professor of political science at Meredith College in Raleigh and the director of the Meredith Poll, about the shift.

Guest

David McLennan, professor of political science at Meredith College in Raleigh and the director of the Meredith Poll

Due South Purple Ballot
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
