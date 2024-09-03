Public swimming pool access has dried up in Columbus County, NC: a legacy of 'racism, rural decay, and lost opportunity.'
Columbus County, NC doesn’t have a single public pool and the nearest one is at least an hour away, according to Border Belt Independent reporter Ben Rappaport.
He talks with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge about a story he recently reported in partnership with The Assembly called “The Abandoned Pools of Columbus County.” It’s a story of economics, rural decay, and racism.
Guest
Ben Rappaport, reporter, Border Belt Independent