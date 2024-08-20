Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Purple Ballot: NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton is optimistic about turning NC blue in November

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published August 20, 2024 at 2:10 PM EDT
Anderson Clayton, NC Democratic Party Chair, poses for a portrait at the NC Democratic headquarters in Raleigh.
matt ramey
matt ramey

With the Democratic National Convention underway this week and Democrats taking their turn in the spotlight, we check in with the head of North Carolina's Democratic Party, Anderson Clayton.

The 26-year-old state party chair chats with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the Democrats' campaign in the Old North State, her hopes for the party, and down-ballot races.

Guest

Anderson Clayton, chair, North Carolina Democratic Party

Anderson Clayton in WUNC's Durham studios.
Erin Keever/WUNC
Erin Keever/WUNC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
