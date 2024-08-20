Purple Ballot: NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton is optimistic about turning NC blue in November
With the Democratic National Convention underway this week and Democrats taking their turn in the spotlight, we check in with the head of North Carolina's Democratic Party, Anderson Clayton.
The 26-year-old state party chair chats with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the Democrats' campaign in the Old North State, her hopes for the party, and down-ballot races.
Guest
Anderson Clayton, chair, North Carolina Democratic Party