The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

North Carolina reaction to assassination attempt; security plans updated at RNC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published July 15, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
Donald Trump stands at a podium at his rally in North Carolina with a red MAGA hat on.
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC
File photo. Donald Trump speaking at a 2022 outdoor rally in Selma, North Carolina.

The Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with WUNC’s Colin Campbell about North Carolina reaction to this political violence. And a reporter in Milwaukee briefs us on security precautions and politics at the GOP convention.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief at WUNC

Maayan Silver, reporter at NPR member station WUWM in Milwaukee

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
