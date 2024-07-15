North Carolina reaction to assassination attempt; security plans updated at RNC
The Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with WUNC’s Colin Campbell about North Carolina reaction to this political violence. And a reporter in Milwaukee briefs us on security precautions and politics at the GOP convention.
Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief at WUNC
Maayan Silver, reporter at NPR member station WUWM in Milwaukee