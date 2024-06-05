Celebrating Mildred Council's legacy and what's next for Mama Dip's Kitchen

Producer's note: Join Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii for “Due South Live!” Friday, June 14, 7:30pm at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. We'll be talking about Southern food with Chef Ricky Moore from Saltbox Seafood Joint, Mike D of Mike D’s BBQ and Bill Smith, famed chef from Crook’s Corner. Tickets and details.

The late Mildred “Mama Dip” Council opened her restaurant Mama Dip’s Kitchen in the mid-1970s. Nearly 50 years later, the Council family has voted to sell the restaurant and the land where it sits, a big move for the town’s oldest Black-owned restaurant. Leoneda Inge takes us to Chapel Hill where a second and third generation of African American family cooks work to make sure “Mama Dip’s” legacy lives on.

This story was produced for the Southern Foodways Alliance podcast Gravy.

