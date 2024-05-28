Uncovering history's mystery 'The Lost Colony' and efforts to center Native stories in long-running performance

Editor's note: this encore edition of Due South originally aired March 12, 2024.

The story of the Lost Colony of Roanoke has captured the imaginations of North Carolinians for centuries. And what actually happened to those colonists remains a mystery, despite so many efforts to uncover the truth.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with East Carolina University Professor of Anthropology Charles Ewen about what is known, and not yet known, about the Lost Colony. He's co-authored a forthcoming book, Becoming the Lost Colony: The History, Lore and Popular Culture of the Roanoke Mystery.

Guest

Charles Ewen, Harriot College Distinguished Professor of Anthropology, East Carolina University

Rachel McCarthy/WUNC Leoneda Inge with Kaya Littleturtle, cultural advisor for The Lost Colony and Kat Littleturtle, ‘The Storyteller’ performer in The Lost Colony

The story of The Lost Colony of Roanoke has been performed in song and dance for over 80 years at an outdoor theater on the Outer Banks – a production many North Carolina students attend each year.

The story told on that stage was long criticized for inaccurate portrayals of Native Americans and for not centering Native characters or perspectives. Kaya Littleturtle became a big part of changing that narrative. He was one of the first Native actors to perform in The Lost Colony and he now serves as cultural advisor for the production.

His grandmother, Kat Littleturtle, is The Storyteller in the show and they both join co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about how the new Lost Colony pays tribute to old traditions.

Guests

Kaya Littleturtle, cultural advisor for The Lost Colony

Kat Littleturtle, ‘The Storyteller’ performer in The Lost Colony

