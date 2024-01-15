The New Brownies Book keeps W.E.B. DuBois' vision alive

Editor's Note: This conversation originally aired Nov. 27, 2023.

In January 1920, scholar and activist W.E.B. DuBois, along with his colleagues Augustus Granville Dill and Jessie Redmon Fauset, launched the very first magazine for Black children. It was called The Brownies Book and it was marketed as a publication for "Children of the Sun." As editor of the NAACP's official publication The Crisis, DuBois reached out to some of his literary and artistic contributors to submit work for The Brownies Book. It showcased the work of many luminaries of the time, including Langston Hughes and Nella Larsen.

More than 100 years later, a new incarnation of The Brownies Book has been released. The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families is the work of husband and wife Dr. Karida L. Brown and artist Charly Palmer. Together, they collected the works of contemporary Black writers and artists for this stunning anthology that celebrates, educates and entertains a new generation of Black children.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks to Brown and Palmer about the launch of their new project.

