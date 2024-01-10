Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

In Rocky Mount, students present their 2024 visions of Dr. King's dream

By Leoneda Inge
Published January 10, 2024 at 12:13 PM EST
A bronze statue of Martin Luther King Jr. stands in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Roger Winstead
A bronze statue of Martin Luther King Jr. stands in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Last weekend, middle and high school students took the stage at the 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition in Rocky Mount, believed to be the longest running competition of its kind in the state.

The students honored the life and legacy of Dr. King, including this year's winner in the year’s high school competition – 17-year-old Austin Burton.

Winners of the high school category of the 36th Annual MLK Oratorical Competition in Rocky Mount, NC. From the left, 1st place winner Austin Burton, 2nd place winner Terrence Pittman and 3rd place winner Emma Riegel.
Leoneda Inge
Winners of the high school category of the 36th Annual MLK Oratorical Competition in Rocky Mount, NC. From the left, 1st place winner Austin Burton, 2nd place winner Terrence Pittman and 3rd place winner Emma Riegel.

Co-host Leoneda Inge spoke with Burton, as well as Emma Riegel, a 16-year-old sophomore, and middle school teacher Michael Parker, who is also Chairman of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, which organizes the annual contest, about what the competition means to them.

Guests
Austin Burton, first place winner for high school, 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition
Emma Riegel, third place winner for high school, 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition
Michael Parker, chairman of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
