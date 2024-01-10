In Rocky Mount, students present their 2024 visions of Dr. King's dream

Last weekend, middle and high school students took the stage at the 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition in Rocky Mount, believed to be the longest running competition of its kind in the state.

The students honored the life and legacy of Dr. King, including this year's winner in the year’s high school competition – 17-year-old Austin Burton.

Leoneda Inge Winners of the high school category of the 36th Annual MLK Oratorical Competition in Rocky Mount, NC. From the left, 1st place winner Austin Burton, 2nd place winner Terrence Pittman and 3rd place winner Emma Riegel.

Co-host Leoneda Inge spoke with Burton, as well as Emma Riegel, a 16-year-old sophomore, and middle school teacher Michael Parker, who is also Chairman of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, which organizes the annual contest, about what the competition means to them.

Guests

Austin Burton, first place winner for high school, 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition

Emma Riegel, third place winner for high school, 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition

Michael Parker, chairman of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission