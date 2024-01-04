This Asheville couple finds adventure, and safe spaces for fellow LGBTQ+ van-lifers

In 2016, Erin McGrady and Caroline Whatley started renovating a camper van. They made a blog to document it, and created a following on Instagram.

The couple works with brands like Brooks Running, Patagonia, Merrell and REI through their media company and blog Authentic Asheville.

They also make lists of safe places to travel for other LGBTQ+ couples on the road for cities like Greenville, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia and St. Augustine, Florida. You can find some of those lists here: authenticavl.com/lgbtq.

According to data from Statista, 3 million Americans lived in vans as of mid-2022.

Guest

Erin McGrady is one half of Authentic Asheville, and an accomplished photographer, filmmaker and writer.