On Black Wall Street, Ella West Gallery is a beacon of artistic light

When Linda Shropshire opened Ella West Gallery in the summer of 2023, she knew that she was joining an illustrious history of generations of entrepreneurs before her. The gallery's location on West Parrish Street in downtown Durham made it part of an enduring legacy of the historic Black Wall Street.

Leoneda Inge sits down with Shropshire to discuss the historical significance of her gallery's location, her inaugural and current exhibits and the importance of art collecting.

Guest

Linda Shropshire, founder of Ella West Gallery