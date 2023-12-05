In Durham, a new marker honors the life of Booker T. Spicely

At the intersection of Broad Street and Club Boulevard in Durham, a new North Carolina highway historical marker honors the life and condemns the death of Booker T. Spicely, a soldier who was shot and killed by a white bus driver in 1944.

Several members of Spicely's family were on site for the marker's unveiling, including Marilyn Spicely and her husband Lincoln T. Spicely.

Brian Faircloth, NC Schools of Science and Mathematics Atty James Williams, speaking at the Pvt. Booker T Spicely marker unveiling.

Leoneda Inge attended the unveiling and later spoke with James Williams, chairman of the Booker T. Spicely Committee.

Guest

James Williams, chairman of the Booker T. Spicely Committee and head of the North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Criminal Justice System.