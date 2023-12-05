How to teach traumatic moments in Black history

North Carolina is a state with a complicated and layered history around racial violence. Though incidents like the Wilmington Massacre of 1898 and the murder of Booker Spicely in 1944 are being acknowledged through monuments, markers and in the case of the Wilmington Massacre, integration into K-12 classroom curriculum, it can be difficult to broach challenging and potentially traumatic conversations about racial violence with young children.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge spoke with a professional who's dedicated his life's work to teaching difficult history with sensitivity and an emphasis on the Black experience.

Guest

LaGarrett King, founding director of the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education at the University of Buffalo