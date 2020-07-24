UNCW Professor Found Dead Weeks After Backlash

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Robert Magina, via Flickr / https://bit.ly/30DIpDo

Authorities on Thursday discovered the body of Mike Adams, a white University of North Carolina-Wilmington professor who had recently announced his retirement amid backlash over his comments on social media.

Adams recently called the state’s governor “Massa Cooper” and compared coronavirus restrictions to living in a “slave state.”

Lieutenant J.J. Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of Adams, 55, while performing a wellness check at his home on Windsong Road, according to The News & Observer of Raleigh.

Deputies were conducting a death investigation, but investigators did not release additional details about the circumstances of Adams' death. Police have not yet identified a cause of death.

Adams, a tenured sociology and criminology professor, was due to retire early on Aug. 1. He recently reached a $504,702 settlement with the university for lost salary and lost retirement benefits.

In 2016, Adams posted an article about a student activist under the title “A ‘Queer Muslim’ Jihad,” The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Another controversy occurred in late May when Adams tweeted about the executive order limiting social gatherings signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper during the coronavirus pandemic. Adams tweeted that he dined with six men at a six-seat table and “felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina.” He then wrote: “Massa Cooper, let my people go!”

The tweets, which the university denounced as “vile,” prompted more than 60,000 people to sign an online petition to get Adams fired from his job.

Tags: 
Mike Adams
New Hanover County
UNCW
UNC-Wilmington

Related Content

Fort Bragg Paratrooper Dies In Syria After ATV Overturns

By 20 hours ago
An image of a sign for Fort Bragg
Fish Cop / Public Domain

A paratrooper based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has died after his vehicle rolled over in the country of Syria.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Sgt. Bryan Mount died on Tuesday.

Since George Floyd's Death, These Confederate Monuments Have Been Removed In North Carolina

By Jul 22, 2020
NCDCR, UNC-Chapel Hill, Wikimedia

This story was updated at 1:57 p.m. on July 14, 2020.

While the Confederacy lasted just a bit longer than four years, its memory has lived on for lifetimes in the form of historical markers, the names of streets, counties and towns, its flag and monuments.