N.C. Parents, Businesses Await Gov. Cooper's COVID-19 Plans

By 1 hour ago

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Credit N.C. Department of Public Safety

North Carolina teachers, parents and students — as well as gym and bar operators — are anxious to know what Gov. Roy Cooper will say about the path ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.

He said previously that he would announce this week how the state’s K-12 public schools would operate when classes begin Aug. 17. Schools previously were told to come up with instruction plans for three scenarios that range from in-person classrooms with minimal social distancing to complete remote learning.

Cooper also must decide what to do with his executive order expiring Friday that extended closings of bars, health clubs and movie theaters shuttered since March.

The state’s COVID-19 case trends have been going in unfavorable directions in recent weeks. The state health department reported 87,500 positive cases to date as of Monday and more than 1,000 people in the hospital.

Tags: 
Roy Cooper
coronavirus
COVID-19
Schools
Education

Related Content

How 6 Problem-Solvers Tackled Pandemic Challenges In Their Neighborhoods

By Jul 12, 2020

Cardboard beds. Urban farms. Roving mariachi bands.

These are some of the ways that regular folks are solving problems and spreading happiness during the pandemic.

The solutions aren't perfect — public health experts have some critiques and suggestions. But at the same time, they applaud the ingenuity and positive vibes.

Read the stories of six grassroots change-makers — then nominate your own at the bottom of this story.

Ocracoke Island Ravaged By Storms And Virus Restrictions

By 20 hours ago
Ben Finley / AP Photo

When Hurricane Dorian pounded the wisp of earth that is Ocracoke Island, a wall of Atlantic seawater flooded Bob Chestnut’s home, surf shop and four vehicles.