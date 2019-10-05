Fresh Air Weekend: Antonio Banderas; Conan O'Brien

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How A Heart Attack Brought Antonio Banderas Closer To 'Pain And Glory': The Spanish actor says he had always been slow to cry, but things changed after a recent cardiac event. He channels his heightened emotions in a new film, another collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar.

'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend' Is A Joke Name For A Podcast — Sort Of: The late-night host says that hosting a podcast allows him to "mind meld" with guests in a way he can't on TV: "I can sit down and we can just go down a deep, deep, deep well, and it's fascinating."

