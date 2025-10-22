Bringing The World Home To You

NC Republicans pass new Congressional map. It's meant to help them pick up a seat.

NC Newsroom | By Adam Wagner
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:54 PM EDT
A new Congressional map proposed by the N.C. General Assembly aims to make the First Congressional District a safe Republican seat by swapping 10 counties between that and the Third Congressional District.
N.C. General Assembly
A new Congressional map proposed by the N.C. General Assembly aims to make the First Congressional District a safe Republican seat by swapping 10 counties between that and the Third Congressional District.

North Carolina has a new Congressional map, barring likely legal challenges.

The N.C. House of Representatives voted 65 to 48 in favor of a new map that shifts about 500,000 people in eastern North Carolina between the 1st and 3rd Districts to give the GOP an advantage in the 1st.

Every Republican who was present Wednesday voted for the new map, and every Democrat voted against it. The vote took place six days after the new map proposal was made public.

Under the maps used in 2024, Republicans held a clear advantage in 10 of the state's Congressional districts, Democrats held it in three and the 1st Congressional District was effectively a toss-up.

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, a moderate Democrat, won that district in 2022 and 2024.

Legislative Republicans have said they are redrawing the districts to make it easier to win that district and uphold President Donald Trump's agenda.

It is the seventh district nationwide that has been shifted in favor of Republicans this year, following five in Texas and one in Missouri. California is poised to vote on a referendum that would gerrymander its districts to give Democrats the advantage in five additional seats there.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is an editor/reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Adam can be reached at awagner@ncnewsroom.org
