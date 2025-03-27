NC state government turns to ChatGPT. The 'bright red line' it won't cross.

The North Carolina Treasurer is beginning an experiment with artificial intelligence it hopes will makes state government more efficient.

OpenAI, the company that launched the generative AI sensation ChatGPT, will gain access to some of the state agency's data and files for the next 12 weeks.

"Imagine the time saved if ChatGPT can help summarize reports, identify warning signs in local government financial audits, or do deep data searches for unclaimed property," Treasurer Brad Briner said at a news conference Thursday.

The price? Free.

"We think partnerships like this are going to show the benefits of technology to serve all humanity," explained Ronnie Chatterji, the chief economist of OpenAI, who lives in Durham and once ran for treasurer himself.

OpenAI estimates one in 10 North Carolinians are active weekly users of ChatGPT. That's around 1.1 million people.

The version of ChatGPT being used by the state is more sophisticated than the public one, according to the treasurer's office.

"I think that 30 years from now, we're gonna look back at events like this, and we're going to mark these days and say: 'This is how North Carolina built the future,'" Chatterji said.



The 'bright red line' that won't be crossed

Briner said OpenAI will not gain access to sensitive personal information, like patient data maintained by the State Health Plan.

"We have a bright red line where all private, personal data is concerned. We will not cross that line," Briner said.

The treasurer will be measuring if audit timelines improve, and whether a dent is made in the $1.4 billion worth of unclaimed property his office is holding.

Minnesota and Pennsylvania have undertaken similar experiments, the company said.

"Treasurer Briner and his team understand that the best way to grasp AI's true potential is by trying it out firsthand," said Chan Park, OpenAI's head of partnerships in the U.S. and Canada.

The announcement was made at North Carolina Central University, which hosts OpenAI-led academies teaching people how to use AI for practical things, like job searches or exam prep.

"We're not only advancing technology, but also laying the groundwork for a better, more inclusive future," NCCU Provost Ontario S. Wooden said.

OpenAI also partners with Duke University, which uses its technology for research and to study science itself.