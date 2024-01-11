North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein has raised $5.7M since July, his campaign says

North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein raised more than $5.7 million during the past six months, his campaign said Thursday, a total that should keep the Democrat at or near the top of collections when all 2024 gubernatorial candidates report their donations.

Stein's organization revealed what it expects to post on his campaign finance report for the second half of 2023.

The Josh Stein for North Carolina campaign already reported raising $5.98 million during the first half of 2023, an amount which was by far the largest among the announced gubernatorial candidates at the time.

His campaign committee said Thursday that it also had nearly $11.5 million in cash in its coffers entering the new year and had raised nearly $17 million since this election cycle began in early 2021.

A Stein news release describes his 2023 fundraising and current cash on hand as record-breaking. Stein, the current attorney general, and other gubernatorial candidates have to report their numbers to the State Board of Elections by Jan. 26.

"People from across North Carolina are helping to build Josh's campaign because they believe in his vision for a safer, stronger North Carolina," Stein campaign manager Jeff Allen said in the release.

Stein announced his bid for governor in January 2023 and has the backing of outgoing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is barred from running by term limits. Former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan is also seeking the Democratic nomination, joining the race in September. Gary Foxx, Marcus W. Williams and Chrelle Booker also filed to run in the March 5 Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, attorney Bill Graham and State Treasurer Dale Folwell are on the March GOP ballot. Robinson was the top Republican fundraiser through last June 30. Graham said in October that he would invest "at least $5 million of his own resources" in his campaign. There is also a Libertarian Party primary.