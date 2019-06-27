Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Politics
NPR News & More

Democratic Debate: Live Coverage And Analysis Of Night 2

By NPR Staff
Published June 27, 2019 at 8:34 PM EDT

It's Round 2 of the first Democratic primary debate in Miami. The stage is headliner-heavy with former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

The event begins at 9 p.m. ET. Follow NPR reporters covering health care, immigration, the environment and more as they live fact-check and analyze the candidates' remarks. (Read Night 1 analysis here and get caught up on the takeaways.)

Loading...

Not seeing the live blog above? Click here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

PoliticsNPRNPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
More Stories