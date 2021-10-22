Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Squeaky Clean: What It Takes To Eradicate Rats

Published October 22, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

Most people want nothing to do with rats. They're pests, vermin with voracious appetites. But they're also clever, adaptable and so pervasive around the world, it's easy to forget that, in most places, rats are an invasive species. Journalists Elizabeth Friend and Laura Pellicer, hosts of WUNC's podcast CREEP, invite us to join them on an exploration of who's doing what about the global rat problem. | Learn more at wunc.org/creep.

Tags

Tested PodcastTested Podcast
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
See stories by Elizabeth Friend