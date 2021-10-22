Squeaky Clean: What It Takes To Eradicate Rats

Most people want nothing to do with rats. They're pests, vermin with voracious appetites. But they're also clever, adaptable and so pervasive around the world, it's easy to forget that, in most places, rats are an invasive species. Journalists Elizabeth Friend and Laura Pellicer, hosts of WUNC's podcast CREEP, invite us to join them on an exploration of who's doing what about the global rat problem. | Learn more at wunc.org/creep.
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.