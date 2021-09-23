Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

The Ethical Dilemma Of Treating Unvaccinated Patients Before Vaccinated Ones

Published September 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT
Unvaccinated Covid-19 patients have flooded hospitals around North Carolina. Because of the surge, many vaccinated patients who go to the hospital needing treatment for non-Covid-19 illnesses feel they aren't getting the same level of care they would normally get. Host Jason deBruyn looks at the ethics of triaging vaccinated and unvaccinated patients - something health providers and health ethicists are having to hash out in real time.

Tested PodcastTested PodcastCOVID and Race
