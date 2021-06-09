Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Fewer Cells, More Solutions

Published June 9, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT
A multimillion dollar jail expansion proposal in Haywood County is causing a rift within the community and raising questions about the importance of rehabilitation and the effectiveness of incarceration.

Host Charlie-Shelton Ormond explores the issue with Vicki Hyatt, reporter for The Mountaineer; Jesse Lee Dunlap, an organizer for the group Down Home North Carolina, which opposes Haywood County's proposed jail expansion; and Jeff Haynes, Chief Deputy of the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.

Tags

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
