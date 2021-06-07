Cops In The Classroom: Why Students Are Protesting School Resource Officers
Host Kamaya Truitt examines the ongoing push to rethink the role of school resource officers in North Carolina’s public schools.
School resource officers are meant to protect the student body and ensure the school community’s safety, but some students consistently feel threatened by the presence of law enforcement roaming their classrooms. Host Kamaya Truitt talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer and youth reporting mentor Caitlin Leggett about why some students are uncomfortable with the prevalence of school resource officers and their efforts to challenge SROs’ presence in public schools.