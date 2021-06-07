Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Cops In The Classroom: Why Students Are Protesting School Resource Officers

Published June 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Host Kamaya Truitt examines the ongoing push to rethink the role of school resource officers in North Carolina’s public schools.

School resource officers are meant to protect the student body and ensure the school community’s safety, but some students consistently feel threatened by the presence of law enforcement roaming their classrooms. Host Kamaya Truitt talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer and youth reporting mentor Caitlin Leggett about why some students are uncomfortable with the prevalence of school resource officers and their efforts to challenge SROs’ presence in public schools.

Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
