A Durham Biotech Is Growing Replacement Human Arteries

A company with roots in a Duke University lab is developing implantable human tissue right here in Research Triangle Park. Humacyte is led by co-founder and chief executive Dr. Laura Niklason, who says this is a first-of-its kind breakthrough that could save thousands of limbs from amputation, improve care for patients on hemodialysis, and more. Host Jason deBruyn explains the potential health breakthrough and talks with Niklason about the company's history and future.

