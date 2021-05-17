Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

A Durham Biotech Is Growing Replacement Human Arteries

Published May 17, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

A company with roots in a Duke University lab is developing implantable human tissue right here in Research Triangle Park. Humacyte is led by co-founder and chief executive Dr. Laura Niklason, who says this is a first-of-its kind breakthrough that could save thousands of limbs from amputation, improve care for patients on hemodialysis, and more. Host Jason deBruyn explains the potential health breakthrough and talks with Niklason about the company's history and future.

Tags

Tested PodcastTested Podcast
Stay Connected
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC data reporter, a position he took in September, 2016.
See stories by Jason deBruyn