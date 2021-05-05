The Rise of Unaffiliated Voters

Voters in North Carolina are changing their party affiliations in droves. Republicans lost nearly 30,000 registered members since the election in November. For Democrats, the loss of registrants is even larger, albeit over a longer period of time: a quarter of a million, going back to 2008. The vast majority of those voters are registering as unaffiliated. Host Rusty Jacobs looks at what voters changing their party affiliations means for future elections in North Carolina.