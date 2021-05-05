Bringing The World Home To You

The Rise of Unaffiliated Voters

Published May 5, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Host Rusty Jacobs looks at what voters changing their Republican and Democratic party affiliations means for future elections in North Carolina and the South.

Voters in North Carolina are changing their party affiliations in droves. Republicans lost nearly 30,000 registered members since the election in November. For Democrats, the loss of registrants is even larger, albeit over a longer period of time: a quarter of a million, going back to 2008. The vast majority of those voters are registering as unaffiliated. Host Rusty Jacobs looks at what voters changing their party affiliations means for future elections in North Carolina.

2022 Senate Race
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC. Rusty previously worked at WUNC as a reporter and substitute host from 2001 until 2007 and now returns after a nine-year absence during which he went to law school at Carolina and then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Wake County.
