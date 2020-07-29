Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Salm And Soul

Published July 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
Hijas del Sol (formerly Sibeba) is featured on this week's <em>The Thistle & Shamrock</em>.
Hijas del Sol (formerly Sibeba) is featured on this week's <em>The Thistle & Shamrock</em>.

This week, the performance style and traditions of both African American gospel and Hebridean psalm singing are explored and celebrated with the Gaelic psalm singers from the Isle of Lewis and the Mt. Zion CPCA Church Gospel Choir from Alabama. Also featured is Capercaillie with Hijas del Sol (formerly known as Sibeba).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
More Stories