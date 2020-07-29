Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.
The Thistle & Shamrock: Salm And Soul
This week, the performance style and traditions of both African American gospel and Hebridean psalm singing are explored and celebrated with the Gaelic psalm singers from the Isle of Lewis and the Mt. Zion CPCA Church Gospel Choir from Alabama. Also featured is Capercaillie with Hijas del Sol (formerly known as Sibeba).
