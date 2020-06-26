BEAM: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The Jamaica-born, Miami-raised reggae artist BEAM is no stranger to the limelight. His father, Papa San, was a dancehall superstar during the late 1980s and early '90s before becoming a preacher. That combo meant BEAM developed musically and spiritually from an early age. Proudly reppin' a Broward County hoodie, the 23-year-old singer and his co-producer and keyboardist, Al Cres, brought a new flair to the Tiny Desk (home) concert series with some unorthodox visual effects. BEAM's light-hearted gravitas and charisma shine through from start to finish. "MAD GAAL," featured on his 2019 major-label debut, 95, is sure to keep living room dancefloors bumping during the pandemic. He concluded the set with an exclusive: "KUMBAYA", a fitting song for this moment in history.

SET LIST

"SOLDIER"

"MAD GAAL"

"STRANDED

"KUMBAYA"

MUSICIANS

BEAM: vocals; Al Cres: keyboard

CREDITS

Videographer: BEAM; Audio Engineer: BEAM; Producer: Abby O'Neill; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

