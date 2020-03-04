Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Ed Miller

Published March 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
Scottish folk singer Ed Miller is featured on this week's show.
Join host Fiona Ritchie at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week as she and her audience enjoy an hour in the company of Scottish folk singer Ed Miller. Through songs and conversation, Fiona and Ed follow his journey from Edinburgh, Scotland to Austin, Texas, where he has been based for many years, hosting public radio shows, performing and leading folk music tours back to his Scottish homeland.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

