NPR Music

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds: Tiny Desk Concert

By Josh Rogosin
Published April 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds' punchy horn section, bluesy vocals and uniquely transformative harmonica solos instantly demand attention. Their obvious joy in playing music together is contagious, and they brought the party to Bob Boilen's desk in a big way.

The seven-piece band, named for the pigeons of New York's Penn Station, is made up of both friends and family. Arleigh Kincheloe (nicknamed Sister Sparrow) leads with her explosive vocals. Her brother, Jackson Kincheloe, makes his harmonicas sound like an organ one moment and a screeching guitar the next; he brought a collection of 48. Sasha Brown (guitar), Josh Myers (bass), Dan Boyden (drums), Phil Rodriguez (trumpet) and Brian Graham (baritone sax) round out the dynamic septet, which just released its first live album, Fowl Play.

Fowl Playis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Sugar"

  • "Catch Me If You Can"

  • "Mama Knows"

    • Credits

    Producers: Josh Rogosin, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame, Nick Michaels; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

    Josh Rogosin
    Josh Rogosin (he/him) stumbled into NPR HQ in 1999 on his way to mixing shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown DC. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR's flagship newsmagazines and gathered sound in far flung places like Togo and Benin, West Africa, Cambodia and Greece for the Radio Expeditions series. He has engineered at NPR West and NPR NY and spent two years as Technical Director at in Los Angeles. He served as Senior Broadcast Engineer for and Studio 360, and was an originating producer and sound designer for NPR's Ask Me Another.
    See stories by Josh Rogosin
